PETALING JAYA: Police detained 31 individuals, mostly foreigners, during an integrated operation carried out at eight apartment blocks in Desa Mentari here, early this morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said of the total, 24 people, believed to be Indonesian citizens, were detained for not having valid travel documents and violating the Immigration Act 1959/63s.

He said during the raid, a 32-year-old local man who was on police wanted list for house break-in cases was also detained.

“Six people were also detained after they were tested positive for drugs, while 35 traffic summonses were issued during the operation,” he said in a press conference at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

The three-hour integrated special crime prevention operations, carried out by the Petaling Jaya IPD and comprised 50 officers and 322 personnel, also involved the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Immigration Department and the Petaling Jaya City Council.

Mohd Zani said all detained, aged 18 to 50, were taken to Petaling Jaya IPD for further investigation. — Bernama