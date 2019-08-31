31 premises in Sungai Lembing destroyed in fire

KUANTAN: Thirty-one premises in Sungai Lembing here were destroyed in a fire which broke out at 1.20am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohamad said the premises comprised 11 single-storey workers’ quarters, 19 double-storey shophouses and a library.

“We managed to put out the fire completely at 3.55am.

“Inspection is still ongoing as we were informed that among the victims, a married couple was still unaccounted for,” he told reporters at the scene.

Nor Hisham said five engines with 54 firefighters from Kuantan, Indera Mahkota, Taman Tas and Gebeng fire stations were involved in the operation. — Bernama