31 turtle deaths recorded in 3 months

DUNGUN: The Terengganu Fisheries Department recorded 31 cases of turtle death from January to March this year.

Its director, Ruzaidi Mamat said the relatively high number of deaths was due to strong waves during the monsoon season which made it difficult for the turtles to rise to the surface of the water to get air.

“The second factor is due to trawling activities which do not meet the stipulated conditions, namely on the Turtle Excluder Device (TED). Installation of TED is very important to make it easier for turtles trapped in the net to get out.

“Fishing using stingray nets or fishing nets with a mesh size of 10 inches and above is also the cause of the turtle’s. The use of such nets has been banned under the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said when met by reporters after the launch of the Terengganu Turtle Awareness Month at the Turtle Conservation and Information Centre here.

Apart from that, he said the rubbish dumping in the river and sea by the public also posed a threat to the turtles.

The turtles ate the plastic waste, thinking it is jellyfish and this can cause death, he added.

As such, he said, various measures had been taken to address the issue of turtle deaths, including conducting ‘Ops Penyu’ during which action was taken against three boats with Monsoon Season Trawl Net (PTMT) licence as they were found not equipped with TED.

Based on records, the department also seized 37 stingray nets in the operation which was conducted along the coast of Terengganu early last month.

Ruzaidi said the federal government had allocated RM170,000 for turtle management and repair of turtle hatcheries in the state this year.

On Turtle Awareness Month, he said, it was aimed to make the public aware of the need to care for the turtles as the reptile is the state’s tourism icon.

It is also to enlighten the public on the Turtle Enactment 1951 (amendment 2021) which was passed by the Terengganu State Assembly in November last year, which among others, banned the sale of turtle eggs for all species from June 1. — Bernama