312 arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 312 individuals were arrested for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Of this number, 267 were issued compounds, 38 were remanded and seven were released on bail.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob ( pix ) said among the offences commited were large group activities that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (143 individuals) and pub or night club activities (70).

“Other offences committed include failure to provide equipment or facilities for check-in purposes (37), not wearing face masks (23), and one premises operating after hours which is suspected of conducting prostitution.

“Seven foreigners who were not carrying travel documents were also arrested,” he said in a statement today.

The arrests were part of the 55,693 inspections carried out by the police’s Compliance Operations Task Force yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said Ops Benteng, under the National Task Force involving the police, army, maritime enforcement agency and the border control agency, yesterday made 91 arrests.

“The arrests included one boat captain, one suspected smuggler and 86 illegal immigrants. In Pantai Sungai Rengit, Johor, three foreigners were also arrested for not carrying valid identification.

“Meanwhile, 82 roadblocks were also conducted nationwide in order to curb the entry of illegal immigrants,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced that between July 24 and yesterday, a total of 26,999 individuals had returned to Malaysia through international borders.

“Of the total, 10,226 are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 69 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 16,704 have been discharged and allowed to go home,” he added.

He also said that 20 sanitation operations were carried out yesterday, covering two red zones, three yellow zones and 11 green zones in Kedah, Penang, Malacca, Sabah, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and Pahang.

Ismail Sabri added that the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB) yesterday conducted investigations on 20 construction sites.

All but one were found to be compliant, with the single offender issued a warning.