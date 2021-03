KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of Covid-19 immunisation for police frontliners here commenced today with 3,135 personnel undergoing vaccination.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said today that priority for the immunisation was given to personnel at high risk of contracting the virus.

He said the 3,135 personnel were from the six districts here, namely Brickfields, Cheras, Dang Wangi, Sentul, Wangsa Maju and Putrajaya.

Saiful said the immunisation which is being carried out at the Jinjang and Putrajaya health clinics will run until March 18 for the first dose and between March 22 and April 8 for the second dose.

He said the rest of the personnel from KL police will receive their vaccination in subsequent phases which will be determined by the government.

“We appreciate and support the government’s efforts in carrying out the immunisation programme with hopes the pandemic will be contained.” Saiful said.