316 PDRM Sarawak officers, retirees from central zone receive PJPN

SIBU: A total of 316 personnel and retirees of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) from 12 districts in the Central Zone of Sarawak were awarded the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) at the Sarawak Contingent Series 1/2023 award ceremony here today.

The ceremony which took place at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) was officiated by Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Mohd Azman said the medal was awarded to commemorate the heroic services of those who had served during the era of emergency in Malaya between July 12, 1948 to July 21, 1960, the era of the Communist Insurgency (June 17, 1968 to Dec 2, 1989) as well as the emergency in Sabah and Sarawak (1962 to Oct 17, 1990).

“The PJPN award series 1/2023 at the Sarawak Contingent level covers 12 districts namely Sibu, Sarikei, Betong, Saratok, Kanowit, Julau, Kapit, Song, Meradong, Mukah, Dalat and Matu Daro,“ he told a press conference after the event.

He said up to now 2,000 PDRM personnel and retirees have received PJPN in Sarawak since 2014.

“PDRM Sarawak will hold two more PJPN award ceremonies this year, namely in Kuching district and Sri Aman district. All eligible retirees and ex-policemen are reminded to register immediately through the e-pesara portal,“ he added. -Bernama