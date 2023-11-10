319 S’gor cops subjected to disciplinary action this year - State Police Chief

PELABUHAN KLANG: A total of 319 policemen in Selangor were subjected to disciplinary actions due to various offences from January to September this year, says state police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the number was down from 462 disciplinary offences recorded last year, and that the offences included breach of integrity, governance, corruption, crime, syariah crime, and drugs.

“I will not compromise and protect the offences or crimes committed by police officers and personnel.

“Forty-five personnel and two senior police officers have been charged in court in the same period,” he told reporters after the Ops Ex-Ganjar field exercise in Port Klang today.

Meanwhile, Hussein also disclosed that the crime index in Selangor had increased by six per cent compared to last year, but had not exceeded the threshold set by the police.

“The rise is due to the increase in economic activities after the COVID-19 pandemic and so on, the police will be more aggressive in curbing these criminal activities. -Bernama