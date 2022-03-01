319 SPM candidates in T’ganu transferred to other exam centres

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 319 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination candidates affected by the floods in Terengganu were moved to other centres to ensure they could sit for their examinations properly.

State Shariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat said the affected candidates are from four schools -- three in the Hulu Terengganu district and one in Kemaman.

In Hulu Terengganu, 131 students from Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Mahmudiah were transferred to SMA (Atas) Sultan Zainal Abidin, Kuala Terengganu; 63 Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Hulu Terengganu students were moved to SM Imtiaz Kuala Terengganu; and 41 candidates from Madrasah Moden Hulu Terengganu were shifted to SMA Khairiah di Kuala Terengganu.

“In Kemaman, 84 candidates from SMK Air Putih were transferred to SMK Cheneh Bharu,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A total of 18,815 SPM 2021 candidates will sit for their examinations in 170 centres throughout Terengganu beginning tomorrow.

On the possible constraints faced by the SPM candidates, such as not having school uniforms to wear, Satiful Bahri said they were given special exemptions due to the flood disaster.

“If school uniforms could not be saved, then candidates can use other suitable clothing as what is important is for them is to sit for the examinations.

“I understand that the schools also provide school uniforms and stationery so that all SPM candidates affected by the floods will be able to sit for the examination in a calm and comfortable manner,“ he added. - Bernama