PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 3,198 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,795,233.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Covid-19 daily infectivity rate (Rt) has climbed up to a full 1.0 as of Tuesday.

As of yesterday, Labuan’s infectivity rate is highest at 1.12, followed by Putrajaya at 1.08.