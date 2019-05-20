32,951 affordable homes completed in first quarter: Zuraida

CHUKAI: The Housing and Local Government Ministry completed 32,951 units of affordable homes in the first three months of this year.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said of the number, the highest is in Kuala Lumpur with 7,390 units, followed by Perak with 5,688 units; Putrajaya (4,999); Kedah (4,815); Selangor (3,777); Johor (1,964) and Pahang (1,884).

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) targets to build one million affordable homes in 10 years, that is, 100,000 units in one year, but this year alone, we might be able to construct 360,000 units and surpass the target,” she told reporters here today.

Earlier, she officiated the launch of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) Technical and Vocational Training Centre. Also present were deputy minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah and Terengganu Local Government, Health and Environment exco Dr Alias Razak.

The IBS training centre in Kijal, Kemaman is the country’s first and a joint endeavour involving IBS Global, Sany Construction Industry (SCI) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

The first batch comprises 150 trainees who will undergo a three-month course beginning July. Fifteen of them are sponsored by SCI.

Zuraida said the centre would not only produce more local IBS technical and skilled manpower but also reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers by at least 40%.

“With IBS technology, we would not require that many workers as 90 people can do the job of 1,000.

“This modern and efficient technology can also expedite the accomplishment of our target of one million affordable homes, and at a much lower cost,” she added. - Bernama