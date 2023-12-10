32 electrical accident cases, 16 deaths reported as of Sept 30: ST

JASIN: A total of 32 electrical accident cases was recorded in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah as of Sept 30, with 16 cases resulting in death.

Energy Commission (ST) Consumer Affairs Unit, senior deputy director Fairus Abd Manaf said the incidents occurred in homes and factories and a fatal case in Malacca was due to electric shock when current flowed from the zinc roof.

“As such ST is committed to increasing awareness in society on the importance of electrical safety by ensuring that electrical installations at residential premises are safe and comply with the required technical standards.

“We also advise the public to always be aware and to avoid any unnecessary risks as well as to immediately replace the electrical wiring of homes that are old and over 30 years old,“ he told Bernama when met after a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to upgrade the wiring system at Kampung Bukit Senggeh, Selandar here today.

Elaborating, Fairus said consumers are also reminded to purchase ST-approved electrical equipment with the ST-SIRIM label and to employ the services of a registered contractor for wiring works.

“Consumers are also advised not to repair damaged electrical equipment, avoid operating electrical equipment in wet conditions, to keep a distance from overhead power lines when cutting tree branches and avoid the use of steel poles to pick fruits near power lines,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said ST has allocated about RM270,000 to implement Touchpoint CSR programmes nationwide in raising public awareness on electrical safety.

He said this involved inspecting and uprading electrical wiring systems at selected residential homes especially poor households. -Bernama