PUTRAJAYA: In a massive operation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, 32 personnel of the Road Transport Department (RTD) and 12 others were nabbed in five states for their alleged involvement with a lorry protection syndicate.

The syndicate that protected lorry drivers from action by the RTD over traffic offences such as overloading and not roadworthy lorries had allegedly paid out bribes of between RM150 and RM3,000 to the personnel involved.

MACC investigators involved in the operation codenamed “Ops Sukat” have traced about RM1.64 million in bribes paid out by the syndicate.

The MACC said that besides the 32 RTD personnel who were held in Kedah, Penang, Perlis, Malacca and Perak, 12 others comprising a traffic policeman, an ex-traffic policeman and civilians who acted as proxies were also arrested.

Among the detained RTD personnel were senior officers.

Sources said investigations showed that the bribes were either paid directly into the bank accounts of the RTD personnel or were deposited into the account of their proxies.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki who confirmed the arrests said more individuals might be held in the coming days.

He said the operation was jointly carried out by the MACC and RTD.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the RTD said the operation would not have been fruitful had there been no cooperation from all parties especially from RTD personnel themselves.

“The RTD is committed to continue working with the MACC to ensure the integrity of the department is upheld and to avoid such corrupt practices,“ it said.