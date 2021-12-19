32 safe, 3 still missing following mud flood incident in Bentong

KUANTAN: Three missing individuals including a boy are believed to have been swept away by mud floods in Bentong, says Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani.

He said the three were part of a group of 35 individuals who were putting up at a chalet, and were trapped by the mud floods at 11.40 pm yesterday (Dec 18).

“All of them are locals, with the other two being an adult male and a female, but so far, their identities have not been ascertained,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Ismail, the survivors, including eight children, were found shivering after being outside the chalet, as they did not dare to stay inside due to safety factors.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was mobilised as soon as the authorities were alerted and the rescue team managed to find the survivors at 4.09 am before the evacuation operation ended over 4 hours later.

However, he said after doing a headcount, three victims were found missing.

The operation was conducted by the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), with assistance from BBP Gombak and members of the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) in Pahang.

The search for the missing victims today, which involved 22 officers and firefighters as well as three tracking dogs, was temporarily suspended at 6.30 pm, and will resume tomorrow. — Bernama