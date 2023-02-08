32 students in Malacca suffer from suspected food poisoning

MALACCA: A total of 32 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Perempuan here taken to the Peringgit Health Clinic for suspected food poisoning.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said a preliminary investigation by the Melaka Tengah District Health Office found all of them showing signs of food poisoning, such as diarrhoea, stomach ache and vomiting which were first detected early on July 31.

“They were taken to the Peringgit Health Clinic but none of them was warded,” he told reporters outside the Melaka State Legislative Assembly Hall at the Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh here on August 1.

He said the food suspected to have caused the poisoning was ‘ayam masak lemak cili padi’ and rice that was served at dinner time and the dormitory kitchen was ordered to be closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. - Bernama