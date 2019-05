KUALA LUMPUR: Some 320 Pakistani nationals who are currently detained in Malaysia are scheduled to be repatriated tomorrow (May 29) via a special chartered flight arranged by the Pakistani government.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, made available to Bernama International News Service through its High Commission in Kuala Lumpur here, said most of them were detained due to the expiry of visa and residence permits.

It added that those to be repatriated have served their sentence in Malaysia, but were unable to be deported as direct flights had been suspended in February due to the regional situation.

“The Prime Minister issued special directives to arrange the return of these detainees so that they may be able to join their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,“ the statement said.

They will be repatriated via a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft. — Bernama