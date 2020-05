PETALING JAYA: The urge to “balik kampung” looks like it can never be satiated. On Tuesday, 3,212 vehicles were turned back by the police because the drivers and passengers could not come up with a legitimate excuse for wanting to cross state borders.

That was an increase of 1,579 over Monday’s total of 1,633, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We thought Monday’s figures were already a record, but we realise we have been proven wrong,” he said at his daily media briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic today.

“Interstate travel is still not allowed, yet many continue to disobey the order by making such trips only to be ordered to turn back,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the police would take action against those who flout the conditional movement control order (CMCO). “No one will be allowed to make inter-state trips to their hometowns for Hari Raya,” he stressed.

However, emergency cases like deaths would be treated as exceptional but they have to seek permission at the nearest police station,” he added.

As of Tuesday, the police have nabbed 44 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the CMCO.

Of those detained, 40 were placed under remand, four released on police bail. Apart from that the police issued 51 compounds.

Ismail Sabri reminded Malaysians to adhere to the SOPs. “Otherwise they will face stern actions from the police or be brought to court under the Prevention and Control of Infection Diseases Act 1988,” he said.