322 applications for MOSTI’s MySI grant - Adham

KLUANG: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) has received 322 applications for its Malaysia Social Innovation (MySI) 2021 grant from January to last month.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said an allocation of up to RM300,000 for each application has been offered for the development of local innovative applications which could help improve the well-being of the people.

“Areas that we give priority in awarding the grant included energy, business, financial services, culture, arts, tourism, medical and health.

“Through the initiative, we are also creating new job opportunities, improving productivity and income of the community involved with a guaranteed return of investment,” he said after visiting the Modular Innovation Kelulut Modern Farming Project Site at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, (UTM) here today.

He said, since 2015 until last year, the MySI Initiative with funding totalling RM48 million through 234 local innovative application projects have benefitted almost 100,000 recipients nationwide.

For the record, MySI is among the efforts of the government to promote local innovative technology in solving local community issues.

The offer of funds is also an effort to jump start the country’s economy from a technology consumer nation to a producer of technology which will eventually turn Malaysia into a high income and technology nation.

Meanwhile, Adham said the UTM Bee-Modular Technology Project which is based on the social responsibility principle under the Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy, (STIE) application have benefitted 100 B40 communities through kelulut bee farming which is sustainable, innovative and effective.

He said the project is expected to generate income up to RM1,500 for every modular set bee hive in a month depending on the sale of raw products like honey or downstream products.- Bernama