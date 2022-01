PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,229 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,817,163.

Meanwhile, the infectivity rate inched up slightly to 0.99. The value must be kept under 1.0 to prevent exponential growth in new cases.