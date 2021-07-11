324,745 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered on Saturday -Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 324,745 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday (July 10), bringing cumulative vaccine doses dispensed nationwide to 11,075,493.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total daily doses given out yesterday, 213,971 were the first dose while 110,774 the second dose.

He said the five states that recorded the highest dispensing of doses yesterday were Selangor with 78,081 recipients, followed by Sarawak (62,241), Kuala Lumpur (46,695), Perak (24,067) and Negeri Sembilan (19,563).

Dr Adham also said that until yesterday, 7,649,848 Covid-19 vaccine first doses were administered while second doses totalled 3,425,645.- Bernama