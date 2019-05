KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five foreign women aged between 20 and 40s and eight locals were detained in an ‘Ops Noda’ conducted by a police team in Klang and Puchong on Thursday night.

Selangor Anti-Vice, Gaming and Secret Society Crime Division (D7) chief DSP Azmi Shukor in a statement said the foreigners comprising 16 Vietnamese, eight Indonesians, and one Thai were arrested at Jalan Batu Tiga, Klang and Bandar Puteri Puchong, Puchong.

The eight locals were caretakers and workers of the premises which were offering sexual services for between RM130 and RM150. - Bernama