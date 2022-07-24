33 huts at Madrasah Al-Imaniyah tahfiz school destroyed in fire

KUANTAN: Approximately 33 wooden huts at the Madrasah Al-Imaniyah tahfiz school in Kampung Darat, Jalan Sungai Ular, here were destroyed in a fire early today.

However, no casualties were reported as all occupants were on school break.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said they received the distress call at 9.39 am and 16 firefighters with three engines from Gebeng and Indera Mahkota fire and rescue stations were rushed to the scene.

“There were 100 wooden huts there and they were situated close to each other, causing the fire to spread rather quickly.

“We managed to put the blaze under control at 10.29 am, but 33 of the huts were completely destroyed,” he said when contacted, adding that the cause of fire and losses were still being investigated. — Bernama