PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) raided 16 sundry shops suspected to be run by foreign nationals in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang and Dengkil in Selangor in operations on Monday (June 14) and Tuesday and detained 33 illegal immigrants.

Its director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those detained were from Bangladesh (18), Myanmar (seven), Pakistan (two), India (one) and Indonesia (three men and two women).

He said preliminary inspection found all the suspects have abused their passes or permits.

“When the raids were being conducted, some foreign nationals tried to provoke enforcement personnel and also attempted to escape but they were detained and the situation was kept under control,” he said in a statement today.

Inspections at all the premises found they have business licences which were registered and owned by Malaysians who were suspected of renting them out to the foreigners, he said.

All the illegal immigrants detained were taken to the Putrajaya Health Centre for Covid-19 screenings before being housed at the Semenyih Immigration Depot, he said. — Bernama