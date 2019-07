KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-three Malaysians will pursue their tertiary education in Hungary with full scholarships this year, courtesy of Hungary government’s Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship programme.

The second batch of Malaysians pursuing undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate studies who are set to start their first semester in September will have their tuition fee, monthly stipend, accommodation and medical insurance covered.

Ambassador of Hungary to Malaysia Attila Kali said the scholarship, which was offered to Malaysians following last year’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two governments, is one of the positive results of 50 years of bilateral relations between Hungary and Malaysia.

“We are happy to see the number growing. Last year it was just 15 as (it was) about the time that we managed to complete the MoU, the deadline had already passed.

“We look at it as a good investment for our future ... to have so many friends, mini ambassadors of Hungary in Malaysia,” he told Bernama International News Service at the embassy here on Friday following a briefing session with the scholarship recipients.

Under the MoU, the Hungarian government would offer 40 scholarships annually for three years starting from the 2018 academic year in various programmes including agriculture, architecture and culture heritage, health science, natural science and environmental science.

Kali said besides the access of quality education and having degrees recognised throughout Europe and beyond, students choose Hungary for its affordable cost of living as well as a safe and friendly living environment.

The Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship was introduced by the Hungarian government in 2013 and implemented by the Tempus Public Foundation from 2015. So far, more than 60 countries have become partners in the programme through bilateral educational cooperations.

Mohamad Syafiq Abdul Razak, 26, currently pursuing his postgraduate studies in the University of Pannonia in Veszprem city, rated the facilities and the lecturers at the university very highly, and said the experience gave him a new appreciation of his subject of studies.

Studying Masters in Plant Pathology, the Ipoh-born lad also encouraged other Malaysians to grab the opportunity offered by the government of Hungary.

“Its great. Being in Hungary, which belongs to the Schengen Area, students could also cherish the free movement policy to 26 countries,” he said, adding that he had travelled to other European countries such as Portugal and Spain so far.

Meanwhile, this year’s recipient, Mohd Rifqi Rafsanjani, 28, said he could not wait to start his postgraduate studies at the University of Pecs, the oldest university in the country.

“To study in Hungary with a full scholarship is a rare opportunity for me. Among the things that attract me the most is the European-recognised degree. With it, I will have better opportunities in my career and also (a chance at) pursuing my PhD in other European countries,” he said.

More information on the scholarship at www.studyinhungary.hu. — Bernama