33 Sabah Police frontliners who tested positive for Covid-19 are in stable condition

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-three police frontliners in Sabah who were tested positive and still undergoing treatment for Covid-19 are in stable condition, according to Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

“Another 232 Sabah police frontliners, however, have been instructed to undergo quarantine at quarantine centres,” he told reporters after gracing the Sabah Police Contingent blood donation campaign here, today.

Meanwhile, Hazani said the level of compliance with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) among the Sabahans was at 98 per cent.

“It is at a good level. However, the police and other agencies will continue to monitor the situation so that the compliance level can be maintained or improved,” he added.

Over 200 police officers and personnel were involved in the two-day blood donation campaign to help patients in need as well as increasing the blood supply at local hospitals. -Bernama