334 schools in N.Sembilan to be used as polling centres

SEREMBAN: A total of 334 schools in Negeri Sembilan will be used as polling centres for the upcoming state election, said state Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin.

He said five district education offices would be used as nomination centres with more than 200 teachers and staff involved, including as polling centre heads and returning officers, to ensure a smooth election process.

“It is our responsibility to provide the space and assist in the election process starting from nomination until polling. We are cooperating with the Election Commission (EC),” he told reporters here today.

He was met after the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia examination result announcement ceremony, with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also present.

The EC has announced that Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang and Selangor would go to the polls on Aug 12, with nomination set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek previously said that schools that would be used as polling centres in the six states were fully prepared to facilitate the process.

In another development, Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan chairman, said the list of candidates for the state was expected to be finalised next week.

“It has not been finalised. Maybe next week. PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will do the announcement,” he said. -Bernama