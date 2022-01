PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 3,346 new Covid-19 cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 2,802,263 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the hospital utilisation rate is now at 65.8 per cent, while the intensive care unit utilisation rate is at 55.4 per cent.