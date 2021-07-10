SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

337, 478 vaccine doses administered yesterday- Dr Adham

10 Jul 2021 / 11:10 H.
    337, 478 vaccine doses administered yesterday- Dr Adham
    People at the vaccination centre in Taman Murni, Sepang on July 9, 2021 - Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 337,478 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the overall number of vaccine doses administered nationwide to 10,750,748.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 213,396 were given as the first dose, while another 124,082 were given as the second dose.

The five states that recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients yesterday, were Selangor with 92,400 individuals, followed by Sarawak (65,967), Kuala Lumpur (52,891), Perak (25,877) and Negeri Sembilan (21,057).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 10,750,748 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, of which 7,435,877 were for the first dose, while 3,314,871 for the second dose.- Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast