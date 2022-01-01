3,386 new cases, 98.6 pct in categories one, two - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,386 new COVID-19 infections were reported on the first day of 2022, taking the cumulative number of cases in the country to 2,761,472.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, 46 (1.4 per cent) were in categories Three, Four and Five while 3,340 more cases (98.6 per cent) were in categories One and Two.

He said 3,040 of the new cases involved local transmissions, another 346 were import cases while 3,547 recovered cases were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,688,925.

“There are 273 cases in the intensive care unit, with 159 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on COVID-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said five new clusters were also detected today, bringing the total number of active clusters to 215, while the country’s infectivity rate (Rt) stood at 0.98 as of yesterday.

On COVID-19 cases among flood victims, Dr Noor Hisham said to date, there were 15 cases involving those housed in temporary evacuation centres (PPS), with no new cases reported today, adding that in total 451 flood victims have tested positive for the virus, including seven new cases reported today.

There also have not been any new clusters involving flood victims in PPS.

He said seven infectious disease cases, however, were detected among flood victims today, covering four acute respiratory infections (ARI), skin diseases (2) and one case of acute gastroenteritis (AGE). - Bernama