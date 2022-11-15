34 candidates to contest in just four Klang Valley constituencies

PETALING JAYA: Four constituencies in the Klang Valley will see stiff battles in the upcoming general election with a record 34 candidates vying to be elected as members of Parliament in multi-cornered fights.

With a large number of independent candidates stepping this time around, a historic 10-cornered fight will take place in the Batu constituency, followed by Ampang at nine, Sepang at eight and Sungai Buloh at seven.

While voters are excited to see their areas turn into hives of activity, many are not impressed with the situation.

Batu voter James Manivannan, 49, told theSun that the area election was akin to a game of “musical chairs” with “strangers” stepping in and offering to resolve the problems of residents.

“We only know three of them, and the rest are people we have never met before. Have they been sent here to split votes? This is bad because it might spoil the winning chances of the most deserving candidate,” said the bank staff who has been a voter in Batu since 1995.

He said Batu incumbent P. Prabakaran appears to be most favoured in the constituency as he had served well and has the support of all races.

“From the day he started here, he has been on the ground and accessible to all of us at all times. He is very hardworking too. Hopefully, he retains his seat.” James said.

Another Batu resident, investor Loong Tien Yen, 52, said voters are smarter these days and will not be taken in by the promises made by the multiple new candidates.

“This is too much to swallow and I cannot say that we are spoilt for choice because obviously the focus will be on just three candidates who belong to political parties. Still, we feel those “outsiders” should not be contesting as they are splitting the votes and jeopardising the winning chances of the candidate of our choice,” he told theSun.

Businessman Desmond Wong, 50, a voter in Sungai Buloh said he is appalled by the move by political parties to replace incumbents who had served the area well.

He said the high number of candidates has only gone on to confuse voters, leaving them torn on who they should pick.

“Although it is the democratic right of the candidates to contest, they should be considerate and not do so when they have not lifted a finger in the past to contribute to the constituency. By doing this, they weaken voting power and disrupt a smooth flow of the election,” Wong told theSun.

Political sociology analyst and lecturer of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the split in votes should not be too much of a concern for loyal supporters of a political party, as they will back the party regardless of the candidate.

He said it cannot be denied that there are independent candidates who are “planted” to split votes but often they will not garner that of the majority.

“While there have been cases of independent candidates winning, their chances are slim unlike those backed by political parties who have the funds and machinery during campaigns,” he told theSun.