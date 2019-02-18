34 Chinese nationals held for running illegal online gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 34 Chinese nationals when they raided a RM2.9 million penthouse in Jalan Ceylon here last Thursday on suspicion of running online gambling activities using the WeChat application.

The 31 men and three women, aged between 21 and 46, were believed to have entered the country on a social visit pass and bought the 43rd-floor penthouse, where they stayed and conducted their illicit activities for the past four months.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim told a press conference today that the suspects used the WeChat app to advertise their gambling system to customers in China and the WeChat Pay as a platform to transfer their illegal gains.

He said in the 9pm raid, led by the Secret Society/Gambling/Vice Criminal Investigation Division (D7) and the Dangerous Crime Investigation Division (D9) of the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters, police also seized 54 smartphones, 36 computers, a modem, a key and an access card.

“The total amount seized is estimated at RM300,000, while the syndicate’s monthly income is estimated at RM2.16 million,” he said, adding that all 34 have been remanded for 14 days.

He urged members of the public with information on illegal gambling to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Dang Wangi D7 division at 03-26002222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama