34 foreigners held in Jalan Pudu Ulu raid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department arrested 34 foreigners for various immigration offences in an enforcement operation conducted at an entertainment centre in Jalan Pudu Ulu, at midnight last night.

Its director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin said those arrested consisted of 15 men and 19 women from Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, aged 25 to 40, who worked as guest relation officers (GROs), dancers and singers at the centre.

He said among the offences were overstaying, not having valid identification documents and misusing visit passes.

“The raid was conducted following intelligence which was carried out for two weeks after we received a public tip-off,” he said in a press conference after the operation.

Syamsul Badrin said all detainees would be taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot to be remanded for 14 days to assist with investigations under Section 51 (5)(b), Section 6 (1) (C) and Section 15(1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The operation which lasted for about half an hour, started at about 11 pm with the participation of 40 officers and personnel. - Bernama