342 police personnel receive awards

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 342 police officers and personnel of various ranks were awarded the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the medals were in appreciation of their heroic service and contributions to the country.

“They have also served the country during the Emergency (July 12, 1948, to July 31, 1960), as well as the Communist insurgency (June 17, 1968, to Dec 2, 1989) in Peninsular Malaysia and in Sabah and Sarawak from 1962 to 1990.

“The award of the medals is also a show of appreciation from the leadership and the government as well as to boost their spirits and keep their morale high,” he told a press conference after the award presentation ceremony at Maktab PDRM here today. -Bernama