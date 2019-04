KUALA LUMPUR: The new Ramadan Bazaar in Jalan Raja here will offer 344 trading spaces, which are more spacious and organised, to provide convenience to traders and visitors, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad (pix).

He said the new site would have three lanes in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

“We have agreed to move the bazaar site to Jalan Raja (from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR)/ Jalan Masjid India), which is more spacious with six lanes.

“Three lanes are for traders while the other three will be used by Motac (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) for the breaking of fast programme every Saturday,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Putrajaya-KL 2019 International Tug of War Championship website here today.

On the management of the Ramadan bazaar site, Khalid said only five out of 55 sites in Kuala Lumpur, were managed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) while others by the associations of traders and hawkers.

“The rental of space is imposed by DBKL. We do not allow the association to rent the site to traders. Traders are renting from DBKL and the association can only charge for management because they clean up the site and so on,“ he said.

It was reported that the Federal Territories Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association had submitted an appeal to DBKL to manage the 2,110 Ramadan Bazaar spaces following the announcement by the city council to manage itself all the 55 bazaar sites beginning this year. — Bernama