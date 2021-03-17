346,508 people have received first dose of Pfizer-Biontech vaccine as of March 16

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 346,508 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Tuesday (March 16), according to a graphic uploaded by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on his official Twitter account today.

Selangor recorded the highest number of vaccinations with 41,913 people, followed by Perak (39,404), Sabah (33,966) and Sarawak (32,465).

In Kuala Lumpur, 31,740 people have received the first dose, Johor, (26,185), Pahang (25,944), Kedah (23,871), Penang (20,393), Kelantan (16,541) and Terengganu (15,725).

As for Negeri Sembilan, the figure was 14,489 people, Melaka (9,120), Perlis (8,038), Putrajaya (4,383) and Labuan (2,342).

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme launched on Feb 24 aims to provide free immunisation to Malaysians and foreigners residing in the country. The first phase involves some 500,000 frontliners. -Bernama