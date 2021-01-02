348 flood victims evacuated from three districts in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Three districts in Johor have been hit by floods due to prolonged rains since yesterday, with 348 people from 87 families evacuated to temporary relief centers as of noon.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said five relief centres had been opened in Johor Bahru, Kluang and Kota Tinggi.

“In Johor Bahru, two relief centres were opened between yesterday evening and night, namely SK Batu 10, Skudai, housing 90 residents from Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai; and Dewan Muafakat Kampung Cahaya Baru, Masai, housing 185 residents from Kampung Sentosa Barat and Kampung Sentosa Damai,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said two relief centres were also opened in Kota Tinggi this morning, namely SK Telok Ramunia housing 30 residents from Kampung Bukit Raja, Pengerang, and Dewan Seri Delima, Kampung Sungai Telor, with 20 residents from Kampung Sungai Telor, Pengerang.

He said another relief centre was opened this morning in Kluang, namely SJKC Ping Ming, housing 23 residents from Kampung Yap Tau Sah.

Meanwhile, Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said there was a slippery stretch of road along the Kluang-Mersing route nearby Kampung Contoh, Kahang, near Kluang, however, vehicles could still pass.

However, he said light vehicles could not pass another three locations along the same route, namely Ladang Pakloh, Taman Industri Batu 4 and Kampung Gajah, Kluang, as the roads were submerged in 0.2 to 0.6 metres of water.

He said the Public Works Department was currently monitoring the flooded roads and had installed flood warning signs. -Bernama