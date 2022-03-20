34.9 pct of children in Malaysia given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,239,194 children aged five to 11 or 34.9 per cent of the population in the country have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, according to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 2,842,480 individuals or 91.4 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated while 2,941,159 or 94.6 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adult population, a total of 15,446,895 individuals or 65.7 per cent of the group have received the COVID-19 booster dose and a total of 22,941,756 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,217,449 or 98.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 40,418 doses were administered with 18,273 as first doses, 1,709 as second doses and 20,436 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,418,688.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 85 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor reporting the highest number at 18 cases, followed by Perak with 17 cases, Selangor (15), Kedah (10) and Penang (five).

Pahang and Melaka reported four cases each, Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan (three cases each), Sabah and Sarawak (two cases each) while Terengganu and Putrajaya each recorded one case. - Bernama