35 deaths, 14,183 summonses in first two days of Op Selamat 15/2019

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been 35 deaths and 14,193 summonses issued in just the first two days of Op Selamat 15/2019, held in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said most of the summonses were issued for driving above the speed limits

“The non-prudent attitude of drivers is believed to be the cause of fatal accidents, but investigations are ongoing.

“The goal now is to reduce the rate of fatal accidents and we (the police) do not want this accident trend to continue,“ he told reporters after the breaking-of-fast with officers and traffic personnel at Kinrara’s Rest and Service area yesterday.

He said the authorities had also installed speed trap cameras at several strategic locations at all highways across the country.

“The main focus is to educate drivers to comply with road regulations. The police do not want to punish drivers. Drivers who commit offences during the Op Selamat period will be issued a RM300 summons without any discounts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azisman said the authorities had decided that there would be no emergency lanes open to public vehicles.

“Road users are reminded not to use the emergency lanes no matter what the situation. In the event of a serious congestion, the traffic police have a certain approach that would be carried out to determine a smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said police were focusing on six major offences in Op Selamat 15/2019 from last Wednesday to June 12.

The six offences are – driving in an emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phones, changing lanes, speeding and for not observing traffic lights. — Bernama