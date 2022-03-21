35 goats killed in shed fire

IPOH: More than 30 goats were killed when their shed caught fire in an incident at Taman Temara, Pasir Putih here early today.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station operation head, Senior Fire Officer II Rozaidee Kamarulzaman said the station was alerted about the fire at 12.30 am today, following which a fire team was sent to the scene.

“There were 57 goats in the shed, with 35 of them killed in the fire, but there was no casualty,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire-fighting operation was completed at about 1.30 am and the Fire and Rescue Department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred in the incident.

Meanwhile, owner of the goat shed, Badrishah Zamzuri, 60, who ventured into animal husbandry after retiring from the police force, said he realised his goat shed, which is about 10 metres from his house, was on fire at about 11.45 pm after being informed by a neighbour.

“When I arrived at the shed, some of the goats had perished in the fire,” he said, adding that he was at the shed earlier to feed the animal and left at about 7 pm after setting a small bonfire to keep the animal warm during the night.

He believed that it could have been the splinters from the bonfire that could have caused the fire at the shed. - Bernama