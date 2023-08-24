3,500 police personnel will be deployed on nomination day for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 3,500 police personnel will be deployed on nomination day for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seat by-elections in Muar this Saturday (Aug 26).

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said 2,500 officers and men will be stationed at the Pulai by-election nomination centre and surrounding areas, while the rest in Simpang Jeram.

“All these officers and men , including those in patrol cars, will be deployed to the nomination centres and surrounding areas to monitor and maintain security to ensure that no untoward incidents occur,“ he told Bernama when contacted, here, today.

At the same time, Kamarul Zaman advised candidates and political party supporters to obey all instructions and regulations from the police and the Election Commission (SPR) throughout the nomination process.

He also reminded candidates and supporters not to cause any provocation and to respect each other.

Meanwhile, he said 927 policemen will vote early in the Pulai parliamentary by-election, but none are involved in early voting in the Simpang Jeram by-election.

Polling is on Sept 9 and early voting on Sept 5 for both by elections.