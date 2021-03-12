3,510 army personnel in Sarawak receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: A total of 3,510 officers and personnel of the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) in Sarawak received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, organised by the Malaysian First Infantry Division Headquarters at Dewan Bukavu, Penrissen Camp began with First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine shot at about 10 am.

Dzulkafli said a total of 7,020 doses of vaccine had been received, under the first phase of the programme, to meet the recommendation of two vaccine doses for army personnel, with priority given to those who were assigned to medical duties, red zone areas and the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“The programme is also held simultaneously in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri and all the vaccines were sent from the Kuching Air Base to the three locations using the RMAF CN235 aircraft,” he said at a press conference here.

The programme is part of TDM Eastern Field Command Headquarters’ effort to support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which aims to create herd immunity and break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. — Bernama