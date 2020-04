KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,511 household heads of the Orang Asli community in several states today received assistance in the form of food supply baskets from the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) via the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

In a statement yesterday, KPLB announced the distribution of the aid at four locations in Pahang namely Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Sg. Tementong , KOA Sg. Garam, KOA Sg. Mutan and KOA Sg. Sekin.

Others are the Orang Asli villages in Johor Baru and Kota Tinggi districts in Johor, Gua Musang district in Kelantan, Jempol district in Negri Sembilan as well as Hulu Selangor, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat districts in Selangor.

KPLB said the assistance at the four locations in Pahang was presented by Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, and each household head was provided with essential food worth RM100 and a cleanliness kit with items such as antiseptic, face masks and medicated soap as well as milk powder supplement for children.

“The distribution was carried out according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) through the Tok Batin or headman of each village, monitored by the Jakoa district officer to ensure the aid reached the household heads concerned,” the statement said.

KPLB began conducting the Food Basket Aid distribution following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 through Jakoa.

Phase two of the Food Basket Aid distribution began Friday and is expected to be completed by April 20 involving 55,000 household heads in 853 villages nationwide. — Bernama