357 arrested yesterday for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: The police yesterday nabbed a total of 357 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that out of those individuals, 32 people were remanded while two individuals posted bail.

“The remaining 323 individuals were issued compounds. All were arrested for their presence in crowded places that made social distancing difficult.

“There has been an increase in arrests made, and this shows that the police is uncompromising against those who break the rules,“ he told a press conference today.

Ismail Sabri said that 1,448 Malaysians have returned home from abroad, from 19 countries including China, Indonesia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, India and South Korea.

“All of them were placed under mandatory quarantine in six hotels and three public training centres at Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang and Johor“ he said.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said police detained four foreign nationals for immigration offences at 57 roadblocks conducted nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.