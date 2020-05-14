36 Kedah assemblymen to have audience with Sultan tomorrow

ALOR STAR: A total of 36 Kedah state assemblymen are scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Wisma Darul Aman, here, tomorrow.

Several assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Independent confirmed the matter when contacted today.

Alor Mengkudu assemblyman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi said he received an invitation letter from Istana Anak Bukit today.

“Yes, I just received an invitation. My invitation is for the evening session,” said the Kedah Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman.

DAP assemblyman Teh Swee Leong (Kota Darul Aman) also received an invitation.

“Tomorrow I will have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah at 3.30pm,“ he said.

A PAS assemblyman, who declined to be named, said he would have an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin at 10 am, while Independent Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) said he received a letter requesting him to be present in the morning.

The audience is believed to be following the political developments in Kedah where on Tuesday, two PKR assemblymen, Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Ling quit the party and expressed support for the PN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On the same day, Kedah Opposition chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor announced 19 out of 36 Kedah assemblymen had lost confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s leadership. - Bernama