3.6 million B40 households to receive Covid-19 care package — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today announced the Covid-19 Care Package (PPC) which is expected to benefit about 3.6 million B40 households in preparation for the Covid-19 endemic phase.

The prime minister said the PPC aid with an allocation of more than RM471.6 million included, among others, four reusable face masks and four Covid-19 self-test kits for each household.

In addition, each family will also receive a pulse oximeter and a thermometer as well as user guidelines and health brochures.

“This effort, among others, aims at easing the financial burden of B40 households and preparing them towards new normal practices as well as helping them in protecting their families from Covid-19 infection,“ he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri said the PPC would be distributed first to recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) who are married.

“They comprise those who are married with or without children or single parents with children,” he said, adding that, to date, there are 8.4 million BPR recipients.

He said details regarding the implementation of the PPC will be announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama