36 new Covid-19 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 36 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,428.

Of the total, two were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 12, making up 33.3 per cent of the newly-reported fatalities.

The remaining deathss were in Kuala Lumpur (5), Kelantan and Perak (4 each), Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang (3 each) and Terengganu (2).

There were no deaths in Johor, Malacca, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 41,682 active cases, including 288 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 162 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,750,516.