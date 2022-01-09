3,633 households with hardcore poor status in Malacca -CM

ALOR GAJAH: There are 3,633 heads of households (KIR) in Malacca with hardcore poor status having a monthly household income of RM1,289 based on e-Kasih data as of December last year.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the situation is quite worrying as Malacca used to have zero hardcore poor in the urban and rural areas.

He said the rise of hardcore poor KIR was due to Malacca adopting the 2019 Poverty Line Income (PGK) which is a household income of RM1,289 a month and a monthly per capita income of RM337.

“The situation followed an increase in the National Poverty Line Income (PGKN) for KIR now which gives a big impact to Malacca.

“Therefore, various employment and business opportunities would be created to raise the economy of KIR and get out of the hardcore poor status,” he told reporters after the ‘I Care For You’ programme at Lendu state constituency level, here, today.

He said apart from that, the state government with the cooperation of the state Development Office is also formulating various forms of short-term and long-term programmes to transform the approach to eradicate poverty in the state in the future.

He said through this effort, he hopes that Malacca would return to zero hardcore poor by 2025.

Earlier, Sulaiman said the ‘I Care For You’ programme would be extended to 28 state constituencies in the state to assist the poor, hardcore poor, the disabled, the chronically ill and disaster victims in the state including cash aid and equipment as well as health items.

He said in the programme, about 40 KIRs with poor and hardcore poor status in Lendu constituency received a cash contribution of RM500 each.

