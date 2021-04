IPOH: Within a span of 48 hours, police arrested 364 individuals for various drug-related offences and seized drugs worth almost RM60,000 in an integrated operation dubbed “Ops Sarang Khas Bersepadu”, carried out throughout Perak, since Monday.

State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said all the suspects, aged between 14 and 70, were arrested following a raid by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with the Perak National Anti-Drug Agency. The operation began on Monday and ended at midnight last night.

“In the operation, 16 addicts’ haunts were raided and a total of 352 men and 12 women, including three foreigners, were detained.

“Of that number, 64 people were arrested for drug trafficking offences, 106 for drug possession offences and 159 people for drug abuse,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that his team also managed to track down a total of 24 people under the Special Preventive Measures Act 1985 and 11 people were on the wanted list.

“The total value of drugs seized amounting to RM59,209 includes various types of drugs such as heroin, syabu and cannabis. Also seized were several vehicles, cash and jewellery worth RM108,592. In this operation, a total of 18 shotgun bullets were also seized,” he added. — Bernama