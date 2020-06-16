3,684 hornet, bee attack cases nationwide Jan-May: JBPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) handled 3,684 cases nationwide involving deadly insect attacks, such as hornets and bees, between January and May this year.

Its Fire and Rescue Operations director Nor Hisham Mohamad said Selangor, with 159 cases, followed by Johor and Sarawak, with 90 cases each, were the states with the highest number of cases.

“Once we get distress calls involving insect attacks, bees especially, the department will burn the nest or use pesticide to destroy them.

“We have standard operating procedures (SOPs) when destroying bee nests, such as only conducting the operations at night,” he told Bernama.

“If there are bee or hornet nests in and around the house, the public can call the department so that we can get rid of them,” he said.

On May 31, Bernama reported how an eight-year-old girl died in hospital after being stung more than 60 times by hornets at Felda Kerteh 4 in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama