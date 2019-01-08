37 companies owe RM3m sponsorship money to Istana Budaya

KUALA LUMPUR: As many as 37 companies who were sponsors for shows in Istana Budaya owe it RM3 million since 2010, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

From this year, he said, Istana Budaya will take impose stricter criteria for sponsorships.

“We will no longer give space and opportunity to just anyone who wants to be a sponsor, but they must fulfil several criteria and we will look at their budget.

“We do not want instances of sponsors pulling out at the last minute to happen again like last year,“ he told reporters after launching the 2019 Istana Budaya Programme here today.

Also present were Istana Budaya director-general Datuk Mohamed Juhari Shaarani and ministry secretary-general Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah.

However, Mohamaddin said, the ministry urged the private sector who can afford sponsorships, to play a more active role in assisting productions to hold shows at Istana Budaya.

He said under sub-section 34(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967, tax rebates of up to RM700,000 would be given to companies providing sponsorship of domestic and foreign art, culture and heritage activities.

“Sponsors are welcome to collaborate in any aspect of a performance to boost the development of the local arts and culture activities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, 20 performances have been selected to be held at Istana Budaya this year, including international shows like the “Phantom of the Opera” musical theatre, “Fairy Doll” and “Swan Lake” ballet performances as well as a contemporary dance show titled ‘Formosa’ from Taiwan.

Among the local shows which will be held at Istana Budaya are “Teater OlaBola The Musical Season 2”, “Teater Tun Fatimah”, “Teater Tradisional Makyong Raja Besar Maha Gading”, “Konsert Diraja Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada”, “Konsert Retro”, “Soul Sisters Concerts 2019”, “Ella Unplugged in Kuala Lumpur” and “Inspitari JKKN” dance performance. — Bernama