37 pct rise in compounds issued

KUALA LUMPUR: Coumpounds issued by the Health Ministry (MOH) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to individuals rose by 37 per cent during the 46th epidemiological week (EW), from Nov 14 to 20, compared to the week before.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in a statement that 344 compounds were issued to individuals during the 46th EW compared to 251 compounds in the 45th EW.

“The rise in compounds issued shows that many Malaysians have become complacent in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 and are at high risk of spreading or being infected by Covid-19,” he said.

The offence with the highest number of compounds was failing to use the MySejahtera app or to record their names and phone numbers before entering a premise, followed by failure to wear face masks, not maintaining physical distancing, and premise owners failing to prepare temperature screening equipment or failing to prepare equipment for recording personal details.

The ministry is constantly conducting SOP compliance enforcement activities throughout the country, he added.

He said the main indicators of Covid-19 infection have shown a declining trend except for the average active cases, which rose six per cent in the 46th EW, from 62,224 cases the week before to 65,722 cases in the 46th EW.

The average active cases, which had been in consistent decline for 10 weeks, rose again five weeks after the interstate travel ban was lifted, he added.

The effects of the two-week consecutive rise in new cases and active cases can be seen by the number of admissions in health facilities, especially with a corresponding rise in category three to five patients.

Covid-19 vaccines, however, are effective in reducing deaths, as seen by the overall drop in Covid-19-related deaths, cases requiring intensive care treatment and respiratory support, he said.

He also said there were 5,628 recoveries as of noon today, compared to 4,885 new cases, out of which 18 were imported and 4,867 were local cases.

He said 4,794 cases or 98.1 per cent of cases reported today were category one and two, while 91 cases or 1.9 per cent were in category three, four and five.

Detailed information about the current situation of Covid-19 infections and its spread in Malaysia is available at the CovidNow website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my. The data is updated every day at midnight. -Bernama